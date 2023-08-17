City of Kelowna put on State of Emergency due to wildfires

The blaze started just before 10 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked in Kelowna, north of Knox Mountain. (Sue Reuzi/Facebook)

A State of Emergency is being declared for the City of Kelowna, due to two wildfires burning in the North Clifton and McKinley area.

Kelowna fire crews are on scene of the spot fires that sparked after embers crossed Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Residents in the in the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoods are asked to evacuate. Residents along the west side of Glenmore Road from McKinley Beach to John Hindle Road have been put on evacuation alert.

To support first responders in the area, all properties north of and including Sheerwater Court, up to and including 2105 McKinley Road, including:

* Arthur Court

* Arthur Road

* Bennett Road

* Clifton Court

* Clifton Lane

* Clifton Road

* Clifton Road North

* Dewdney Road

* Dubbin Road

* Kyndree Court

* Lochview Road

* Lynn Court

* McKinley Road

* Paly Road

* Prince Edward Drive

* Sheerwater Court

* Tina Court

Due to unpredictable fire behaviour, it is critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

tweet

UPDATE: 11:54 p.m.

A second fire is being reported in the McKinley area.

The Porcupine Crescent blaze is .009 hecatres in size .

Tactical evacuations are under way.

UPDATE 11:30 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is now on scene in the North Clifton area. RCMP are currently executing a tactical evacuation.

twitter

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is opening a reception centre for those being evacuated from the Clifton and Wilden area due to the recent ignition of spot fires.

The reception centre will open at 11 p.m. in The Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Drive.

However, pets are not allowed.

For those who are being evacuated and need help with their animals, visit the reception centre at Royal Lepage Place at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna. Alert Canada will be on hand.

tweet

There are reports the McDougall Creek wildfire has jumped Okanagan Lake and flames have been spotted in the Knox Mountain area.

Large flames from candling trees have sent embers flying across the lake as winds gusts up to 50 km/hr, according to evacuees in West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Services has it named the blaze the Lochview Road wildfire but it is also close to Upper Canyon Road North, north of Knox Mountain as well as Clifton Road.

At this time, it is 0.009 hectares in size and wind is pushing the blaze north.

Structures in the area are close to the new blaze and are at risk.

More to come.

