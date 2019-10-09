Luna was found with a gunshot wound in Prince George. (BC SPCA)

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA is asking for help after a dog was found with half her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound in Prince George.

The society said Luna was seen on Blackwater Road by members of the public. She had been shot and was severely emaciated.

The SPCA caught her using a live trap after tracking Luna for more than a week.

“Luna had been walking around for days with half of her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound. She immediately went in for emergency reconstructive surgery,” said Alex Schare, SPCA North Cariboo District animal centre services manager.

The SPCA said Luna’s care is expected to cost more than $3,000. She is recovering at a foster home.

For more information visit the SPCA’s website.

ALSO READ: Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

ALSO READ: Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Just Posted

Heart of our City: These 12-year-olds deliver papers perfectly on beat

The Northern View carriers, Hailey and Aiden, do it for the love of family and love of the band

Net comes up empty for UFAWU-Unifor fishermen seeking disaster relief, city council offers help

Also in council briefs: New policy to better communicate with media and public

North Coast Regional District announces support for regional festival

Recycling issues also on the to-do list

UPDATE: Boil water notice for section of Prince Rupert removed

Residents living in Section 2 were advised to heat their water before drinking

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Most Read