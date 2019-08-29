(File image)

Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

The City of Prince Rupert is issuing a flushing reminder to residents after elevated levels of lead were found in water sitting over night.

Ten out of 60 homes were found to have elevated levels in a recent water quality test conducted by the city in conjunction with Northern Health. Samples were taken in the morning on the ‘first flush’ after the water was left to sit overnight.

“The city would like to issue a reminder to the community that, as a precautionary measure, if you do not know for certain that your plumbing does not contain lead you should run a tap in your home or business for one or two minutes until it runs cold any time that water is left to sit in your pipes,” the city stated in their release.

The city said is residents run the water until it is cold they will receive fresh sources of water that have not been sitting in the pipes.

A notice was sent to residents in 2018 however, the city is once again getting the word out through public notices and a YouTube video from Mayor Lee Brain. Homes involved in the study will be provided the opportunity for secondary testing to help determine the source of lead within the home, stated the city.

READ MORE: Unacceptable levels of lead found in water at four schools

Due to the age of houses in Prince Rupert, it is possible more homes are exposed to to lead in their plumbing.

The city said the issue is not tied to underground infrastructure because they are not isolated in “problem areas” and are instead dispersed throughout town.

Concerned or wants a more professional opinion can call a plumber to figure out what is in their taps.

“It is important to note that regular samples collected from testing stations within Prince Rupert’s community water system show lead results well below federal and provincial standards,” stated the city.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert announces $22M for water treatment project

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Just Posted

Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

Raven Tales program looking to teach skills and deliver a message

Change Makers’ Education Society will develop acting and technical abilities, culminating in a play

Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

SAR crews need more volunteers in search for missing mushroom picker

Search in Kispiox Valley enters second day

Close call for Leighton in Metlakatla elections, three incumbent councillors leaving

The Chief and Council elections were held on Aug. 28.

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Most Read