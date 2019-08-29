Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

The City of Prince Rupert is issuing a flushing reminder to residents after elevated levels of lead were found in water sitting over night.

Ten out of 60 homes were found to have elevated levels in a recent water quality test conducted by the city in conjunction with Northern Health. Samples were taken in the morning on the ‘first flush’ after the water was left to sit overnight.

“The city would like to issue a reminder to the community that, as a precautionary measure, if you do not know for certain that your plumbing does not contain lead you should run a tap in your home or business for one or two minutes until it runs cold any time that water is left to sit in your pipes,” the city stated in their release.

The city said is residents run the water until it is cold they will receive fresh sources of water that have not been sitting in the pipes.

A notice was sent to residents in 2018 however, the city is once again getting the word out through public notices and a YouTube video from Mayor Lee Brain. Homes involved in the study will be provided the opportunity for secondary testing to help determine the source of lead within the home, stated the city.

Due to the age of houses in Prince Rupert, it is possible more homes are exposed to to lead in their plumbing.

The city said the issue is not tied to underground infrastructure because they are not isolated in “problem areas” and are instead dispersed throughout town.

Concerned or wants a more professional opinion can call a plumber to figure out what is in their taps.

“It is important to note that regular samples collected from testing stations within Prince Rupert’s community water system show lead results well below federal and provincial standards,” stated the city.

