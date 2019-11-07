Elections Canada recount in B.C. riding terminated at NDP candidate’s request

Port Moody-Coquitlam New Democrat Bonita Zarrillo trailed winner Conservative Nelly Shin by 333 votes

Elections Canada says a judicial recount of the Oct. 21 federal election results has ended in a B.C. riding after the New Democrat challenger called it off.

Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stephane Perrault says a request for withdrawal was received from the candidate who initially asked for the recount.

Port Moody-Coquitlam New Democrat Bonita Zarrillo originally trailed winner Conservative Nelly Shin by 333 votes but sought the recount after the election night tally was officially certified.

It showed Zarrillo had gained 180 votes, putting her just 153 votes behind Shin, while more than 500 ballots had been declared spoiled.

A B.C. Supreme Court justice began the recount Wednesday but Elections Canada says the process was terminated Thursday at Zarrillo’s request.

READ MORE: Recounts ordered in B.C., Quebec ridings after narrow federal election results

The federal election gives the Conservatives 17 of British Columbia’s 42 seats, while the Liberals and New Democrats each hold 11, the Green party has two and former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould sits as Parliament’s lone Independent member.

The Canadian Press

