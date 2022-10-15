Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)

ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

There are 162 municipalities in B.C. – 37 of which have already declared an acclaimed winner

Across the province, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians took to the polls Saturday to cast their vote for local leaders who will lead municipal decisions, run school boards and regional districts.

While mayors for 37 communities across B.C. already won by acclamation after standing unopposed back in September, a number of mayors decided not to run for re-election, leading to substantial changes set to be decided Saturday night.

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, although it will take longer for communities where ballots are counted by hand.

We will regularly update the graphic below for every mayoral race across the province. Find full local coverage at the more than 70 other Black Press Media newsrooms.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2022 RESULTS
Infogram

ALSO READ: 37 B.C. mayors win by acclamation after standing unopposed

ALSO READ: B.C. mayors pivot from parks and potholes to big picture

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022

Previous story
Municipal elections across B.C., with major battles in Vancouver, Surrey expected
Next story
Carol Todd ‘glad Amanda got justice’ after tormentor’s 13-year prison sentence

Just Posted

Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. UBCM is calling on the province to take more of a leadership role regarding emergency call services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Many 911 calls in Prince Rupert are redirected to other centres

David Eby MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan, and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, Christine White executive director of North Coast Transition Society and Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast tour the almost constructed Cranes Crossing transitional housing in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
David Eby, candidate for B.C. premier, hears city’s housing plight on tour of new facility in Prince Rupert

Sara Florence Davidson and her father, Robert Davidson, released the last two stories in their picture book series in September 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida authors’ picture book series shows an Indigenous approach to learning

The Islands Solid Waste landfill in Port Clements accepts paper products, cardboard, tin, plastics, paint, engine oil, oil containers and batteries. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
North Coast District seeks feedback on solid waste management plan