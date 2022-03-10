Eat Street and public washrooms now open in downtown core

The City of Prince Rupert announced the opening of the Eat Street location with food trucks now in place alongside a new public washroom, on March 9. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Public washrooms and an outdoor eatery area with food trucks are now open in the downtown core, the City of Prince Rupert announced on March 9.

There is now a little relief for the public, with downtown washroom facilities finally open after various delays and setbacks.

The project was first announced in February 2021 by the Prince Rupert Aboriginal Community Services Society (PRACSS) with an estimated summer completion date. However, the Urbaloo project encountered manufacturing delays due to COVID-19. Additionally, previously unknown underground fuel tanks were located on the site during the construction phase. The findings required soil sampling and testing.

The Urbaloo portion of the project was installed with funding from the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy, which has a Prince Rupert indigenous-focused program managed by PRACSS.

The facilities are open next to the new “Eat Street” location with food trucks in place, the city stated in its press release.

“The fencing is down, food trucks are in place, and the facilities are open at the corner of 3rd Ave. and 7th St. downtown at the new Eat Street location,” the city stated in a press release.

The project is a partnership between the City and PRACSS – meeting the dual objectives of activating public space and ensuring adequate facilities for those spending time downtown.

The funding provided for the project was specifically intended to address issues for those experiencing homelessness that were exacerbated by the COVID 19 pandemic, the city media statement read.

“The Eat Street and public washroom project are one more small step we are taking to activate our 2030 Vision,” Mayor Lee Brain said. “The City had already been looking for opportunities to activate a lot in the downtown core and took advantage of the opportunity when PRACSS approached us about opening a washroom to offer additional amenities and a dedicated space for local food trucks.”

The plans are to continue developing the formerly empty lot to make the space more inviting by adding seating and planters.

“We are happy to see this project come to fruition,” said Miranda Kessler, Reaching Home Program Coordinator. “Access to washrooms is something that was almost entirely cut off for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. It’s a fundamental piece of a dignified life that most people take for granted.”

