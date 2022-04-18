Easter treats abound as tots glean the waterfront park

Ariana Zentner 3, shows off one of the chocolate treats for which she exchanged plastic eggs collected from the lawn of Mariners Park on April 16, at the Rotary Easter Egg hunt. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Edwin Robinson exchanges plastic eggs he collected for chocolate yummies during the annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt at Mariners Park on April 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) “Hey Aoife, let me see how many eggs you have left,” Mari Macwood said to her little sister, as she peered into the spring basket carrying the sweet spoils of the Rotary Easter Egg Hunt on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Racing to the chocolate eggs at the 2022 Rotary Easter Egg Hunt is Laila Cross at Mariners Park on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View Sheer bliss with the chocolate explosion in his mouth is Lua Rice, after hunting for Easter eggs in Mariners Park on April 16 at the Rotary Easter Egg Hunt. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt was back on April 15, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, with hundreds of children scampering to collect plastic eggs to exchange for chocolate treats. Each child was eligible for an Easter basket draw. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Several hundred children gleaned Mariners Park of rainbow-coloured orbs on April 16 in the first Rotary Easter Egg hunt in two years, Bob Killbery, volunteer Rotarian said.

Youngsters made short work of the annual event, which has been buried in the burrow with the bunny since the beginning of COVID-19. The hunt which was scheduled for 11 am, was over and done with by 11:15 a.m. Killbery.

“It goes pretty quickly,” the Rotarian said, “The children all had a fun time, and it was a great day.”

More than 15 volunteer Rotarians prepped the grounds and set up for the candy fest to distribute plastic eggs across the lawn, which treat hungry humans could redeem for a handful of chocolate eggs.

The eager tots lined up along the sidewalk of First Ave to await the start of the dash, where a fenced-off section catered to those five years and under.

Killbery said the candy used to be placed inside the plastic eggs, later ending up in the landfill. To be more environmentally friendly, Rotary now has the eggs exchanged for chocolate goodies and everyone gets a tasty treat.

Each child who participated was eligible to place their name in a draw for one of three Easter baskets.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multi-Media Journalist