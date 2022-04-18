Easter treats abound as tots glean the waterfront park

Several hundred children gleaned Mariners Park of rainbow-coloured orbs on April 16 in the first Rotary Easter Egg hunt in two years, Bob Killbery, volunteer Rotarian said.
Youngsters made short work of the annual event, which has been buried in the burrow with the bunny since the beginning of COVID-19. The hunt which was scheduled for 11 am, was over and done with by 11:15 a.m. Killbery.
“It goes pretty quickly,” the Rotarian said, “The children all had a fun time, and it was a great day.”
More than 15 volunteer Rotarians prepped the grounds and set up for the candy fest to distribute plastic eggs across the lawn, which treat hungry humans could redeem for a handful of chocolate eggs.
The eager tots lined up along the sidewalk of First Ave to await the start of the dash, where a fenced-off section catered to those five years and under.
Killbery said the candy used to be placed inside the plastic eggs, later ending up in the landfill. To be more environmentally friendly, Rotary now has the eggs exchanged for chocolate goodies and everyone gets a tasty treat.
Each child who participated was eligible to place their name in a draw for one of three Easter baskets.
