Easter ferry traffic down this year amid COVID travel restrictions, despite extra sailings

Despite a furor over extra sailings added for the Easter long weekend, BC Ferries said that passenger and vehicle traffic were down on the major routes.
A spokesperson said that long weekend traffic was down 63 per cent for foot passengers and 46 per cent for vehicles compared to in 2019, last pre-pandemic Easter in B.C.
As an essential service, ferries are continuing to operate at half capacity in order to permit physical distancing.
In a tweet, BC Ferries said they had added “a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend.”
BC Ferries said they were unable provide passenger counts.
