Easter colouring contest starts today

2018 Easter colouring contest winner, Madison Beckwith for 9-12 age category with her basket and winning picture. (File photo)

Hey kids!

The Northern View has partnered with Prince Rupert Grain, Subway, Frank’s Auto, Jennifer Rice MLA North Coast and the City of Prince Rupert to bring you an Easter colouring contest. Contest is open from today until April 9 at 3 p.m.

Colour the picture in today’s The Northern View or the attached PDF and either email your entry to sales@thenorthernview.com OR drop off in the designated entry box outside The Northern View office at 737 Fraser Street, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and noon.

Please make sure that your name, age and phone number is on every entry.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day contest starts March 5

READ MORE: International Women’s Day Contest Winner