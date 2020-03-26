2018 Easter colouring contest winner, Madison Beckwith for 9-12 age category with her basket and winning picture. (File photo)

Easter colouring contest starts today

Submit your coloured picture by April 9

Hey kids!

The Northern View has partnered with Prince Rupert Grain, Subway, Frank’s Auto, Jennifer Rice MLA North Coast and the City of Prince Rupert to bring you an Easter colouring contest. Contest is open from today until April 9 at 3 p.m.

Colour the picture in today’s The Northern View or the attached PDF and either email your entry to sales@thenorthernview.com OR drop off in the designated entry box outside The Northern View office at 737 Fraser Street, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and noon.

Please make sure that your name, age and phone number is on every entry.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day contest starts March 5

READ MORE: International Women’s Day Contest Winner

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions
Next story
Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

Just Posted

States of local emergency suspended by province

Extraordinary powers are being used to issue ministerial orders by the B.C. government

Rent freeze, no evictions and money to tenants

The provincial government announced rental relief efforts during COVID-19 emergency

EOC issues two new orders to Rupert residents

State of emergency orders to limit grocery stores and travellers’ isolation

Bunkowski boredom busters

Prince Rupert family finds creative ways to stay occupied in self isolation

COVID-19: Prince Rupert city council declares state of emergency

Prince Rupert city council unanimous in decision to protect citizens

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Easter colouring contest starts today

Submit your coloured picture by April 9

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

Most Read