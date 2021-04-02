No more laughs on April Fools day and no more hail two-year-old Jake Dundas’ expression states as he walks up Third Ave. in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Leading into the Easter long weekend April Fool’s day saw a weather mix of sun, rain, hail, and snow in Prince Rupert as a joke from Mother Nature not being able to make up her mind.

The day experienced a near median temperature of 9 C compared to 18.5 C in 2019 and – 3.9 C in 2020 — more than 21 degrees difference, the Environment Canada website showed.

Forecasted for the long weekend on the statutory Good Friday, April 2 will see wind and rain with a high of 5 C during the day. In the evening and throughout the night cloudiness will not hide the 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. The overnight low temperature is estimated to be 1 C.

The sun may shine a little on April 3 with a sun and cloud mix forecasted for the city with a high of 7 C. An overnight low of zero will be accompanied by cloudy conditions during the night.

On April 4th, the Easter Bunny may need an umbrella to cover his basket full of eggs as more rain is expected with a high of 4 C. Overnight rain and a low of 3 C is forecasted.

