UPDATED: Quake near Prince Rupert was a false detection

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)

UPDATED: 12:51 a.m. July 29

Earthquakes Canada has updated information previously released and stated a 4.6 earthquake near Prince Rupert and Kitimat was a false detection.

Original:

An earthquake with a moderate magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale was felt in Prince Rupert on July 28 reported Earthquakes Canada.

The 11:19 p.m. quake was registered 139 km SSE of Prince Rupert, 125 km SW of Kitimat, and 172 km SSW of Terrace.

The epicentre of the quake was at depth of 10 km and located 95 km to the nearest volcano, Milbanke Sound.

Just four minutes before the Prince Rupert area earthquake, an 8.2 magnitude quake hit southeast of Chignik Alaska, at a depth of 32 km creating tsunami warnings along the American coast to Sitka, Alaska.

No tsunami warnings for the BC north coast were issued as of an hour after the earthquake, at 12:15 a.m. on July 29. However, the National Tsunami Warning Centre is continuing to monitor the level of potential danger for the Canadian and US pacific coastal areas.

