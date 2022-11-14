Early pandemic sees largest recorded drop in number of new marriages: StatCan data

98,355 marriages were registered in Canada in 2020

Statistics Canada says COVID-19 disruptions are likely behind a historic drop in the number of marriages registered during the earliest days of the pandemic.

The federal agency says vital statistics data from 2020 reveals the lowest annual number of marriages since 1938 and the largest annual drop since records began in 1921.

It says 98,355 marriages were registered in Canada in 2020 – one-third lower than in 2019.

StatCan notes the decline coincided with widespread precautions introduced mid-March that included lockdowns, gathering restrictions, travel bans and the closure of non-essential retail.

The drop was also more severe in Ontario and eastward, where early COVID-19 precautions were generally more stricthan out west. The decline ranged from an 18 per cent drop in Saskatchewan to 49 per cent in Quebec.

StatCan says it expects more marriages took place in 2021 as many restrictions eased.

Preliminary data from several regions show an uptick in 2021 marriages, but that numbers were still lower than in the pre-pandemic period, it said in a report released Monday.

StatCan says 2020 also saw a record 25 per cent drop in the number of divorces, likely due to pandemic-related slowdowns in court proceedings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Relationships

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prince Rupert Remembers
Next story
One year after disastrous B.C. flooding, fear of new climate disasters loom

Just Posted

Cenotaph in front of the Prince Rupert Court House on Nov. 11, with wreaths laid in commemoration. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Remembers

The City of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert Legacy and two Ts’msyen First Nations are exploring renewable energy development for the north coast. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wind-powered hydrogen development possibility near Prince Rupert

Split pipe and conduit being installed for the Connected Coast project in 2022. (Photo: Connected Coast website)
CityWest receives $4.6 million to connect Vancouver Island communities

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue attended a fire at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Nov. 11 just before noon. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day fire at civic center in Prince Rupert doused in six mins