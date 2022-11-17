Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz

Fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m. watching for sparks and possible flareups

A fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz on Nov. 17 could be seen for miles in the pre-dawn darkness.

Agassiz fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m., checking for sparks flaring in the gusty winds among other tasks.

The cause is not yet known but a photo of the hillside fire taken at 5:30 a.m. was posted on the Fraser Valley Road Report page on Facebook in case it affected traffic.

One poster who drove by the scene on Highway 7 said the fire was not affecting traffic.

RELATED: Air was smoky from Harrison fires last year

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Painkillers, pesticides and cocaine among contaminants found in Fraser Valley floodwaters
Next story
Prince Rupert RCMP seize weapon, cash and suspected drugs with $42,000 street value

Just Posted

Money and suspected drugs were seized by Prince Rupert RCMP on Nov. 8 after a search warrant was executed for a Crestview address where a 32-year-old man was arrested. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP seize weapon, cash and suspected drugs with $42,000 street value

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner, 32-years-old, is wanted on warrants from numerous jurisdictions, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated, on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP are searching for Alec Jessie-Ray Crete

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. (File photo)
Brucejack gold mine reopens following fatal incident

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment