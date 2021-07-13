Pinnacle Renewable Energy pellet plant suffered damage from an early morning fire on July 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Early morning fire at Pinnacle Renewable Energy

The fire in the elevator shaft was contained by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue

A fire at the Pinnacle Renewable Energy pellet plant in Prince Rupert drew the assistance of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department (PRFRD) just after 1 a.m. on July 13.

Karen Kellar-Brandt communication spokesperson for Drax/Pinnacle confirmed in an email to The Northern View that fire crews were called to a fire at Westview port terminal in Prince Rupert.

“The fire at the top of an elevator was put out shortly afterward and no one was hurt during the incident. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire,” she said.

Witnesses in a 13-minute live video, posted on social media by Oliver Nelson, can be heard stating the fire located at the top of the elevator shaft was quickly contained.

The Northern View has reached out to the PRFRD for comment.

More to come.

 
A fire at Pinnacle Renewable Energy pellet plant on July 13 was contained by the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department. (Photo: O.P. Nelson/Social Media)
Early morning fire at Pinnacle Renewable Energy

