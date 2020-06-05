Eagle eyes are needed for new club space

Archery club in P.R. aims for storage space as well as shooting range

Cory Hoff, vice president of Eagle Eye Archery Club in Prince Rupert shows off one of the new targets recently purchased by the club for the upcoming season. The club has just started the search for a new home which needs shooting space as well as storage. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Eagle Eye Archery is on the look out for new space after a 15 year occupancy in the gym on the corner of Portage Road and Prince Rupert Blvd.

Out of courtesy for their good faith rental agreement the property owner gave Eagle Eye the heads up that they may need to move as the future of the property is under consideration and may be listed shortly for sale.

This puts the club is sticky situation because the property could sell quickly and leave the archers with out shooting accommodations.

The problem is finding enough interior space with storage for the equipment, said Cory Hoff Eagle Eye’s vice president.

“We need a facility that is about 80 feet long,” said Hoff.

“We need a facility that … doesn’t necessarily have to have height, but we need the distance. It needs to have lights and has to have heat. It’s going to need parking.”

Storage is an issue for the club who has two large storage cabinets on wheels, a cargo trailer, and a 50 ft container filled with equipment, as well as targets and gear that are stored in the gym. They need facilities which can house or park these items.

Previous to being located on the Prince Rupert Blvd. the club rented space in the civic centre, which proved challenging for storage and sometimes scheduling, Hoff said.

Many thoughts and suggestions are being shot around by the committee, but most ideas are circling back to storage issues and available space for club use.

The club that usually meets on Tuesday and Thursday nights each week, but has postponed activity during COVID-19, some nights has 20 shooters, other nights it has 4o archers, said Hoff. The club also holds special archery shoots four times a year as well as out door events.

“We are working all angles right now from sourcing whether or not grant money is a possibility to make something happen or to ultimately shutting down the club and finding somewhere to store our equipment.”

Shutting the club down would be devastating, Hoff said becoming emotional, as he has been dedicated to the club since 2011. He said the club is important to Prince Rupert and builds families. Many volunteers have dedicated countless hours to the success of the non-profit club.

“I’ve challenged a lot of people to name another sport in Prince Rupert that the whole family can participate in,” Hoff said. “This is a sport where from five-years-old to 95 everybody can come in.”

Equipment, instruction and two to three hours of shooting is provided for the family rate of $10.

“(We) have to start looking now … because you know, providing that everything relaxes with COVID-19, archers are expecting us to open our doors in September, shortly around when the kids go back to school …” Hoff said. “Our vision is to is to hopefully be able to reopen our doors in September whether it’s here or in another facility.”

