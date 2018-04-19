UPDATE: Dump truck and passenger vehicle involved in crash at industrial park

Two were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Prince Rupert RCMP still on the scene

A motor vehicle incident involving a dump truck has knocked out power for more than 100 customers in Prince Rupert. (Philip Grayson photo)

A fully loaded dump truck crashed into a hydro pole in the industrial park in Prince Rupert knocking out power in the region.

Prince Rupert RCMP confirmed there were two vehicles involved, the dump truck and a passenger vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency crews are still on the scene as well as BC Hydro crews, who are working to restore power to 108 customers.

Power has been off since 11:18 a.m. on April 19. The BC Hydro website states power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

Sgt. Dave Uppal said it is too early to tell the cause of the crash. Police are still investigating.

