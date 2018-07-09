Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Abbotsford Police Const. Harv Mangat keeps running across over-ambitious motorists trying to haul too much with too little.

Over the weekend, Mangat was involved in handing out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer.

Tweets from Mangat said the trailer also had no brakes and a handmade third axle, while straps were held together with duct tape.

The trailer and boat were towed away.

Just a week earlier, Mangat had pulled over a small car weighed down by an astounding amount of wood and brush, all tied down with an old garden hose.

Previous story
B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants
Next story
RCMP investigating Shames Mountain break-in

Just Posted

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Civic centre ammonia incident one of numerous cases occurring in B.C. since 2007

There were 10 arena ammonia release incidents reported to Technical Safety BC between 2007 and 2017

MVP of the Week: Slo-Pitch hits and archeaological digs

Stephanie Huddlestan wants to teach Prince Rupert’s young softball players that anything is possible

Industrial park developer still hopeful for 2020 completion

Businesses could import raw materials and export finished goods through the Port of Prince Rupert

Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park return to Prince Rupert

Rupertites were treated to an afternoon of fun, games and delicious treats on July 7

Biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018

922 people visited Prince Rupert on July 5 via Crystal Symphony

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Conservation officers say the animal is unusually aggressive and goes right up to people

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

Hamstring injury ends season for Andre De Grasse

Sprinter suffered injury while competing last weekend at Canadian track and field championships

Most Read