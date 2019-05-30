Dry conditions on Haida Gwaii causes water restrictions

Level 1 water restrictions in place in the Village of Queen Charlotte as of May 31

British Columbia and parts of the prairies are facing drought this summer. (The Canadian Drought Monitor)

As of May 30 the Village of Queen Charlotte will be moved to a Level 1 water restriction due to the current dry conditions.

Watering lawns, refilling swimming pools and hot tubs will not be permitted until further notice. Driveways and walk ways may only be cleaned with a broom. A hand held hose fitted with a restrictive device may be used to wash vehicles and water gardens.

The following schedule applies until further notice:

From 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. on odd numbered calendar days for odd numbered houses and from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m for even numbered houses on even numbered calendar days.

A drought map from The Canadian Drought Monitor (CDM), by Agriculture Canada, showed patches of severe drought surrounding Terrace and moderate drought conditions in effect from Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, as of April 30.

“Much of western Canada continued to experience near normal temperatures and below average precipitation. Drought persisted in the areas of British Columbia that have experienced the greatest precipitation deficits since January despite short-term improvements,” said CDM.

The drought also forced the BC Wildfire Services to implement a fire ban Northwest Fire Centre regionon May 24 until further notice.

