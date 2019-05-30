British Columbia and parts of the prairies are facing drought this summer. (The Canadian Drought Monitor)

Dry conditions on Haida Gwaii causes water restrictions

Level 1 water restrictions in place in the Village of Queen Charlotte as of May 31

As of May 30 the Village of Queen Charlotte will be moved to a Level 1 water restriction due to the current dry conditions.

Watering lawns, refilling swimming pools and hot tubs will not be permitted until further notice. Driveways and walk ways may only be cleaned with a broom. A hand held hose fitted with a restrictive device may be used to wash vehicles and water gardens.

READ MORE: Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

The following schedule applies until further notice:

From 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. on odd numbered calendar days for odd numbered houses and from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m for even numbered houses on even numbered calendar days.

A drought map from The Canadian Drought Monitor (CDM), by Agriculture Canada, showed patches of severe drought surrounding Terrace and moderate drought conditions in effect from Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, as of April 30.

READ MORE: Red cedars dying in northwestern B.C. from drought

“Much of western Canada continued to experience near normal temperatures and below average precipitation. Drought persisted in the areas of British Columbia that have experienced the greatest precipitation deficits since January despite short-term improvements,” said CDM.

The drought also forced the BC Wildfire Services to implement a fire ban Northwest Fire Centre regionon May 24 until further notice.

READ MORE: Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New administrators announced for Terrace, Kitimat, Hazelton schools
Next story
Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Just Posted

Port Edward may cut off water to Watson Island if Prince Rupert does not come to the table

Tensions escalate over the Mutual Aid Agreement and Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement

City asks Moby Dick Inn owner to remove goats by end of the week

Council could change livestock bylaw to allow goats to reside within city limits

AltaGas celebrates grand opening of new propane export terminal

Executives from Japanese propane giant Astomos Energy were in Prince Rupert for the ribbon cutting

UTV training for Prince Rupert RCMP members

Down at Seal Cove, 12 police officers are learning the basics on how to use a UTV while on duty

Haida artist given month to live without cancer treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

New administrators announced for Terrace, Kitimat, Hazelton schools

Vacancies filled, despite school district controversy

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify new NAFTA

Liberals are trying to use the anti-abortion laws being pushed by conservative politicians in the U.S. as a political weapon

Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Most Read