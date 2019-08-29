(The Canadian Press files)

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

People unhappy with how the new ICBC system is working can now report issues to the B.C. Ombudsperson.

In a news release Thursday, the Office of the Ombudsperson said Jay Chalke can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure.

“Vehicle owners should take a close look at their next insurance policy to ensure the information being considered by ICBC in determining their renewal rate, such as accident history, is accurate,” said Chalke.

“We recommend that vehicle owners try to solve their problems directly with ICBC and its agents first, but if they still believe they have been treated unfairly, our investigators may be able to look more closely at individual complaints.”

Chalke said “fairness issues” often arise whenever public bodies like ICBC implement major changes.

The new rate structure is a more driver-based insurance model that will see driving experience and crash history play a bigger role in determining premiums.

