Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, B.C. drivers can now renew their licences online and defer Autoplan payments for up to 90 days.

In a March 24 news release, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. said customers can renew by calling 1-800-950-1498 up to six weeks in advance of their licences expiring. ICBC had already suspended road tests due to the novel cornavirus.

ICBC said customers who use the new phone service will be emailed an interim paper licence that will be valid for 90 days. The new remote service applies to routine renewals, licence reinstatements, and replacement of a lost licence. Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals.

For customers having trouble paying their car insurance amid the COVID-19 crisis, ICBC is offering 90-day payment deferrals, up from the 30 days previously offered.

Drivers can apply online at https://onlinebusiness.icbc.com/eforms/dotcom/jsp/ACG398.jsp or by calling 1-800-950-1498. ICBC is asking people who are able to defer payment online to do so and keep phone lines free for other urgent inquiries.

