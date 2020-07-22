A man with this sign on his car spent three days hanging around a Langley City business. (Photo submitted)

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

In early July, the staff of a Langley City pharmacy got an unwelcome visitor – a vehicle in their parking lot with a large sign offering to pay anyone who would infect the owner with coronavirus.

“$1,000.00 to the person who infects me with COVID-19,” read the hand-lettered cardboard sign.

It was propped up on the windshield of the vehicle in front of the Evergreen Pharmacy on Douglas Crescent.

The sign alarmed a number of the store’s patrons, many of whom are elderly, said staff member Sandy Stephenson. Seniors are considered at elevated risk of serious illness or death from the virus.

But for three days, the driver stayed there, moving his car often enough that he didn’t get ticketed for parking too long.

A Langley RCMP officer came and talked to the man on the third day, Stephenson said.

After that, he finally left.

From speaking with the RCMP, Stephenson said it appears the man believed his immune system was in good enough shape that he could have survived the virus, and he wanted to get it sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: COVID-19 – National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

READ MORE: Summer lovin’ during the pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol
Next story
Federal Court declares Canada-U.S. refugee pact unconstitutional

Just Posted

PRPA announces Green Wave Award recipients

COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries, as well as two new recipients, Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin receive financial incentives as part of the program

Quick reaction averts potential major fires

Canadian Border Security complex on Ridley Island where a pallet of used computer batteries was found to be smoking

Missing person

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Shawn Spence

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

$799,950 non-budgeted expense approved by City Council

Removal of fuel tanks two and three in the Moresby Park space has been approved

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

Most Read