Driver in hospital after Highway 16 crash in Prince Rupert

A 33-year-old man believed to be from Prince Rupert was taken to the hospital early Sept. 6, after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 at 2:06 a.m. While officers on the scene thought the man had more serious injuries, he was taken to the Prince Rupert hospital where he had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal said.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage, so we are still looking into the full cause of the incident,” Uppal said.

When officers arrived on the scene, the 2014 Subaru legacy was completely totalled and debris covered a wide area. The man was found in the driver’s seat, and the fire department used the jaws of life to get him out of the wreckage.

Prince Rupert RCMP closed a section of Highway 16 one kilometre east of Rupert from after 2 a.m. until just before 8 a.m. as a traffic analyst examined the scene. A corporal from Terrace assisted in the investigation. A detour was set up along Prince Rupert Boulevard, so drivers could still access the highway.

