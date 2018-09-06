Driver in hospital after Highway 16 crash in Prince Rupert

Police cordoned off the road for several hours early Sept. 6

A 33-year-old man believed to be from Prince Rupert was taken to the hospital early Sept. 6, after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 at 2:06 a.m. While officers on the scene thought the man had more serious injuries, he was taken to the Prince Rupert hospital where he had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal said.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage, so we are still looking into the full cause of the incident,” Uppal said.

When officers arrived on the scene, the 2014 Subaru legacy was completely totalled and debris covered a wide area. The man was found in the driver’s seat, and the fire department used the jaws of life to get him out of the wreckage.

Prince Rupert RCMP closed a section of Highway 16 one kilometre east of Rupert from after 2 a.m. until just before 8 a.m. as a traffic analyst examined the scene. A corporal from Terrace assisted in the investigation. A detour was set up along Prince Rupert Boulevard, so drivers could still access the highway.

Read more RCMP files from Prince Rupert here.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing
Next story
B.C. Wildfire Service says smoke still concern despite fewer blazes

Just Posted

Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

Fay Booker is the fourth chief executive officer to leave the credit union since 2015

Driver in hospital after Highway 16 crash in Prince Rupert

Police cordoned off the road for several hours early Sept. 6

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Questioning the fishing disparity between coasts

Why is the Canadian government playing by different rules in the same country?

Two men arrested in Prince Rupert after police blockade on Frederick Street

A section of Prince Rupert East was closed to traffic for several hours on Sept. 5

This Week Podcast — Episode 101

A trading market is coming to Prince Rupert for cruise ship day, find out more on our podcast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Kelowna mayoral candidate vows to become homeless if elected

Joshua Hoggan says he will live in transient housing for a year if elected Oct. 20

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Beloved therapy cat reunited with 22-year-old B.C. man

CatSpan member captures skittish kitty that went missing in July on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say

No decision yet after review board holds new hearing to see if Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial

Canada backs British claims Russian officials approved spy’s poisoning

British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and daughter

Hall of famer Steve Nash changed game of basketball: high school coach

Ian Hyde-Lay said that he feels lucky to have played a part in the point guard’s journey

B.C. Wildfire Service says smoke still concern despite fewer blazes

About 481 fires were still active in the province on Thursday, down from 550 blazes mid-season

Most Read