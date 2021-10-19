A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

Nobody was injured in the incident

A logging truck driver was lucky to escape injury-free after their vehicle plunged into the Elk River outside Fernie on Monday (Oct. 18).

At 5:49 pm on Monday evening, emergency services were called to Kubinec Road to the south of Fernie, where the fully-loaded eastbound truck had veered off the Crowsnest Hwy, down the river bank and into the waters of the Elk River.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was not injured (but did get wet) and was able to escape from the cabin of the vehicle, which became almost fully submerged in the water. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, the truck had appeared to have suffered a mechanical fault, though an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation will confirm what happened.

The truck is scheduled to be recovered from the Elk River on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

EnvironmentRCMP

Previous story
Mayor Brain commits to monthly water updates until upgrades completed
Next story
Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Firefighters respond to a two-vehicle collision on Second Ave. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
UPDATED: Two-car collision temporarily closes Second Avenue

The Northern Expedition has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. (File photo)
Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii BC Ferries sailings delayed again

The Northern View is hiring freelance writers, photographers and videographers.
The Northern View is looking for a multi-media sales consultant and freelance writers, photographers and videographers

Surveillance footage of two suspects at the Fairview Docks, on Sept. 5. (Photo: Prince Rupert RCMP)
Prince Rupert RCMP ask public to identify suspects