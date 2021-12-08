Driver cuffed during Safe Driving Week in Prince Rupert

Fleeing from police … will not get you out of trouble — quite the opposite - Gabriel Gravel, RCMP

Prince Rupert RCMP arrested a man on Dec. 3, during National Safe Week for fleeing police under the suspicion of impaired driving, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations of the P.R. detachment stated, on Dec. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A 27-year old man was arrested after fleeing from police when they attempted to stop him for suspected impaired driving, on Dec. 3.

“It’s not exactly the type of behaviour we were hoping for during the National Safe Driving Week,” Cnst. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for Prince Rupert RCMP, said.

The Prince Rupert RCMP received a report of a man driving his vehicle while impaired by alcohol around 3 a.m.

“Members located the reported vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, the driver fled from police to his residence in the 200-block of Silverside Dr.,” Gravel stated in a media release.

The driver fled into his home before barricading the door. Police were able to find the man an hour later when he attempted to leave the house and get back into the vehicle.

“Police moved in on him and after a brief fresh pursuit inside the home, arrested the man,” Gravel said.

The Prince Rupert RCMP will be forwarding charges against the suspect to the BC Prosecution Service including flight from a peace officer, failure or refusal to comply with demand and dangerous operation.

Gravel sent a reminder to those driving during

“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is dangerous and illegal, ” the officer said. “…Fleeing from the police, on top of that, is putting the public at a great risk and will not get you out of trouble — quite the opposite.”

Gravel added the warning message that every hour in Canada, an average of 10 federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving, according to MADD Canada’s website

“We want to thank the public for continuing to report these types of incidents. If you know someone is driving while impaired, report it, you might be saving their life, or someone else’s,” he said.

K-J Millar | Journalist