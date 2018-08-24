A sample of water found in the taps of the diabetes office on the fourth floor of the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Northern Health photo)

Drinking water concerns at northern B.C hospital

Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall

For more than two weeks, the ice and water machine in the patient care unit has been broken and it may not be fixed until the fall, or later.

Since the machine broke, health care practioners have been bringing in flats of bottled water to the approximately 30 patients on the third level.

President of the BC Nurses’ Union, Christine Sorensen, is concerned about the situation.

“I think it’s very concerning that the patients and staff have been impacted by a broken filtered water system for more than a month. Really, there were no immediate actions taken by the health authority until the nurses started to press the issue,” Sorensen said.

Northern Health said the water machine won’t be replaced until an ongoing water study is complete.

“The use and provision of bottled water in the facility is an interim measure while we await the results of the water assessment, for which a RFP [request for proposal] was issued earlier this year (in March),” said Eryn Collins, a communications officer with Northern Health.

“I don’t have a firm ETA on the assessment results; the water study is underway, and results are expected in the fall.”

READ MORE: Muddy water found in taps at Prince Rupert hospital prompts investigation

Collins added the ice and water machine won’t be replaced until the health authority receives the results of the study. Staff and patients will be provided bottled water until they have more information on what they should do.

In April, Northern Health hired a consultant to examine three of its facilities — the hospital, Acropolis Manor and Summit Residences — for potential contamination.

Sorensen is a public health nurse, and said that the water at the hospital is “brownish, it has a taste, it has odour. People say that they feel unwell after. At the very least, I think the water needs to be tested by an environmental health officer.”

The study was instigated after muddy water was found in the occupational therapist room, on the second floor in the doctors’ office and the fourth floor in the diabetes office.

“People come to the hospital because it’s a place where they can be cared for. We should expect that the water in the hospital that’s provided is safe to drink, safe to utilize. Nurses have to wash their hands frequently. While we have a short-term plan in place to provide filtered bottled drinking water, the question we have is what is the long-term plan that the health authority has?” Sorensen said.

RELATED: Bill introduces calls for water testing at schools


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PM says cabinet retreat focused on issues close to home for Canadians

Just Posted

Drinking water concerns at northern B.C hospital

Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall

Three fires merge with Alkali Lake blaze

Telegraph Creek wildfire now at 118,000 hectares

Service upgrade at Prince Rupert port allows for growth

Leverkusen Express, a container ship with 13,200 TEU capacity, to call on Fairview Terminal

900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch

B.C. government solution to Greyhound’s departure sees growth in ridership

Potential sale of Ridley Terminals concerning to Rupert council

B.C. coal terminal presents plans to expand its berth to City of Prince Rupert

This Week Podcast — Episode 99

Travis McNeice gives a preview of the upcoming Rupert Rampage hockey season

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. museum receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Legendary B.C. lacrosse team reunion will recount titles, terror

Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.

B.C. towns to premier: Show us the marijuana money

Local governments face enforcement costs, pressure on farmland

Baloney Meter: Did Liberals create 60% more full-time jobs than Tories?

The Canadian Press fact-checks Justin Trudeau’s recent touting of his government’s economic record

PM says cabinet retreat focused on issues close to home for Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference Thursday to close a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo

Ex-treasurer with B.C. Special Olympics Society charged with fraud

The charges are connected to alleged fraud by former treasurer of Special Olympics Society

Most Read