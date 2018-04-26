Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

Dr. LipJob may practise no more.

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh, who went by that moniker on social media, has been ordered to stop unlawfully practising medicine after the B.C.’s College of Physicians and Surgeons secured a desist order against her in B.C. Supreme Court. She must also pay $25,000 to cover the cost of the college’s investigation into her activities.

It started its investigation on March 25, 2015 after learning Khakh was scheduled to perform “injectables” at a spa in Delta. The college ordered her to not offer such treatments and to stop using the title “Dr.”

On July 15, 2016, a representative of the college presented Khakh with a letter at a spa in Surrey, demanding that she “immediately cease engaging in the unauthorized practise of medicine and unauthorized use of reserved titles,” according to a media release from the CPSBC.

On June 14, 2017, the college was told that Khakh, operating under the names “Dr. Rajji” and “Dr. LipJob,” was referring to herself as a physician and doing injectable procedures at a hair salon in Surrey. In response, between June and August last year the college hired a security company to conduct an undercover investigation involving social media and a hidden camera, and the company found empty boxes of Abotulinum toxin A and dermal fillers, one with an expiry date of Oct. 10, 2016.

Then, on Oct. 24, 2017 a woman contacted the college claiming she received dermal filler treatment at her residence by Khakh on Oct. 6, 2017.

Khakh has been ordered not to hold herself out “as being qualified, able or willing to diagnose when Botox or other dermal filler might be indicated; diagnosing or offering to diagnose when Botox or other dermal fillers might be indicated; using the title ‘doctor,’ ‘physician,’ ‘surgeon’ and ‘medical practitioner,’ and from recovering any fee or remuneration in that respect.”

Meantime, after consulting with the Fraser Health Authority the College of Physicians and Surgeons “does not believe there are any public health or infection control concerns in this instance,” according to the media release.

The college licenses and regulates all B.C. physicians and surgeons with the aim of protecting the public by “establishing, monitoring and enforcing high standards of qualification and ethical practice across the province.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
