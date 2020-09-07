DP World strikes major investment infusion

Does so with Quebec-based pension fund

DP World, which counts the container port in Prince Rupert as one of its key holdings, has increased its access to capital by striking a deal with an existing investor.

In an announcement on Sept. 2, a capital pool formed in 2016 with Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot du Quebec (CDPQ) will be bolstered by (US) $4.5 billion, bringing it to (US) $8.2 billion.

DP World is part of a subsidiary owned by the Dubai state.

The creation of the 2016 financing pool helped provide the capital for DP World’s Prince Rupert container port, creating a closer connection between North America and Asian markets.

“Alongside CDPQ, a steadfast partner whose long-term vision we share, we look forward to working together on new investments that will connect key international trade locations worldwide,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World’s group chairman and CEO, said.

DP World, however, has struggled this year because of economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with a 56 per cent global loss.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day
Next story
Lawyers hope to erase racist and misogynistic nickname of Alberta mountain landmark

Just Posted

DP World strikes major investment infusion

Does so with Quebec-based pension fund

Wettest summer on record in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

September is literacy month

Literacy month has kicked off in September with International Literacy Day (ILD2020)… Continue reading

Fishing derby winners hooked big prizes

Winners for The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing derby announced

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Catching great times and load of fish

The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby was held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Most Read