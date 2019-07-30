Fairview Container Terminal is operated by DP World. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

DP World makes statement on incident at Fairview Container Terminal

Operations were temporarily halted on July 26

In an email statement on Tuesday, DP World addressed an incident that occured at the Fairview Container Terminal on July 26.

“On July 26, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time an unspecified odour was detected at Prince Rupert Fairview Container Terminal. The safety of employees is our priority. As such, as a precaution, container yard operations were temporarily halted,” Angela Kirkham, manager of Marketing and Communications for DP World, said in a statement.

“The local incident management team immediately conducted on-site assessments and air quality monitoring. The source of the odour was identified at approximately 10:00 a.m. and results were deemed non-hazardous. At noon additional air quality tests were conducted which confirmed the site to be safe. The terminal resumed full operations at 4:30 p.m., July 26, 2019,” wrote Kirkham.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
