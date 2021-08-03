Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Kelowna International Airport. (File)

UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights on Tuesday were cancelled

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.):

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz confirmed to Capital News that the no-fly zone is being amended, and that airport operations are expected to resume at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“An amendment has been made to the no-fly zone on the east side of the White Rock Lake fire,” said Elchitz. “That amendment has allowed for instrument approach from the north to the airport.”

ORIGINAL (7:30 a.m.):

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Tuesday (Aug. 3) have been cancelled due to wildfire smoke.

As of 7:30 a.m., a total of 12 arriving flights have been cancelled, followed by 18 cancelled departing flights.

Flights were first cancelled Sunday evening (Aug. 1) as the boundary of the White Rock Lake wildfire — which is measured at over 32,300 hectares — moved east to Okanagan Lake.

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz said on Monday this means there is a no-fly zone of up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the area, affecting approaches into the airport.

He added that the airport is working with BC Wildfire and local government to reach an interim solution that would allow operations to resume.

“We appreciate travelers’ patience with this evolving situation. As with any adverse weather situations, travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.”

To check the status of your flight, visit the airport’s website.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Flights at YLW cancelled due to White Rock Lake fire

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Kelowna

Previous story
Feds, province announce $5.7M for 9 infrastructure projects in northern B.C.
Next story
Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

Just Posted

The Telus proposed location for a new cell tower near Wilson Ave. along Highway 16 is the ideal for enhanced service, Liz Sauve communications and public manager at Telus said on July 30. The city denied the construction at the location citing aesthetic concerns for the city gateway. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Telus said tower location nixed by city council is the ideal one for enhanced service

A row of roses at adorning the promenade at Rotary Waterfront Park in Prince Rupert wait to be cascaded into the water in memory of tugboat captain Troy Pearson, at his harbour memorial service on July 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A row of roses and a circle of boats mark tugboat captain’s memorial

Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on July 30, its partnership with Prince Rupert Garden Club to fund and build a new greenhouse at the Sunken Gardens to enable learning opportunities for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Greenhouse to plant the seeds of education

Prince Rupert Community Foundation donated more than $40, 000 to several city organizations from the legacy fund started in 2011. (Photo: submitted)
More than $41,000 donated in funding bonanza