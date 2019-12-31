(The Canadian Press photo)

Dozens of flights cancelled in Montreal as ice storm hits Eastern Canada

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Montreal’s Trudeau airport as a powerful ice storm makes its way through Eastern Canada.

A snowfall warning was in effect for the Montreal region on Monday afternoon, with up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

Just to the south, a freezing rain warning was in effect, with forecasters warning of ice pellets that could make surfaces icy and slippery.

The website for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport showed dozens of cancelled departures and arrivals on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his best wishes to those affected, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

“To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the #icestorm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities,” Trudeau wrote.

“Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep roads clear and help people through the storm.”

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince Rupert’s news makers of 2019: Part 1
Next story
Quebec raising legal age for cannabis to 21, the strictest in the country

Just Posted

Prince Rupert 2019: Sports part 2

The Northern View’s 2019 Sports in Review: July-December

Heart of Our City: PTSD won’t define this former RCMP officer

Jeff Easingwood prefers to see PTSD as PTSGrowth

Prince Rupert’s news makers of 2019: Part 1

The Northern View Year in Review 2019: January - June

Prince Rupert 2019: Sports part 1

The Northern View’s 2019 Sports in Review: January - June

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

Prince Rupert is hungry for Archery

Eagle Eye Archers hold their annual indoor Christmas 3D Shoot at Pentecostal Tabernacle

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Possible poaching of bear cub investigated in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Most Read