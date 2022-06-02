Downtown property owners, businesses and tenants will have an opportunity to voice their views regarding Kaien Community Church requesting a bylaw variance to allow window coverings of 80 per cent. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Downtown church requests bylaw amendment to cover 80% of windows in core

Property owners and tenants will have opportunity to voice views on DVP request

Some downtown property owners, businesses and tenants will have the opportunity to voice their views about window coverings for a new church to be located in the city’s core.

Business window coverings were a topic of a recent development permit (DVP) application and conversation at the Prince Rupert City council meeting on May 30.

A DVP has been applied for by Kaien Community Church, a member of The Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada, requesting a variance to the city bylaw to permit 80 per cent coverage over their 424 3rd Ave location windows.

The church has recently moved into the former All Native Basketball Tournament offices and is currently renovating the premises.

The current municipal bylaws allow for a maximum window coverage of 30 per cent, and the applicant is asking for 50 per cent more than that, Daniel Rajasooriar, city planner explained at the meeting.

“The proposed variance for maximum window coverage for a window sign is requested by the applicant to accommodate frosted window signs on three windows,” he said.

Rajasooriar told the council the proponent rationalized the proposed variance for maximum window coverage in two ways.

“First, they believe the artistic element of the frosted vinyl window signs will be visually appealing to passersby. Second, they believe the design of the frosted window signs will not prevent passersby from looking into the new church location,” he said.

The application is the second for the same downtown vacinity in recent weeks for additional window coverage above what the bylaws allow, with CBC Radio requesting a similar accommodation for window coverings in May.

Councillors voted to proceed with the statutory notification process, which allows affected property owners, businesses and tenants in the direct area the opportunity to express any concerns or issues before the council’s final granting of the DVP.

 
