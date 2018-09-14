Don’t miss out on IMAGINE grants

Organizations can apply for up to $5,000 for their projects

Northern Health is accepting applications for IMAGINE grants that can pay out up to $5,000 to community groups, schools and other partners.

Northern Health spokesperson Andrea Palmer said they are ideally looking for partners with ideas for projects that will improve the health of those “living, working, learning and playing in northern B.C.”

“Since 2009, the IMAGINE Community Grants have provided funding to 860 projects across northern B.C.,” said Palmer.

“Past projects have included anything from community gardens and projects that support food gathering, to sporting equipment libraries for community lending.”

She said Kitmat has received six grants totalling $17,005 since 2011, awarded to Kick It Up Kitimat, the Haisla Nation Council Head Start Childcare Centre, Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School, Kitimat City High and Delta King Place Housing Society.

Palmer said the projects should aim to prevent chronic disease and injury or promote health in one or more of the following areas: healthy eating and food security, physical activity and active living, injury prevention, tobacco-free communities, positive mental health, prevention of substance harms, healthy early childhood development, healthy ageing and healthy school action.

”Preference will be given to projects that encourage different community groups to work together, address something that is missing in the community, help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable, develop skills and resources in the community, and have a plan to live on in the community after the funding ends,” said Palmer.

For more information and to access the application guide and form, click here, or call 250-565-7390.

The application deadline for this cycle is Sunday, September 30.

