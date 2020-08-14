‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

“I hope that young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom, frankly – or David Suzuki, or each other.”

That’s the message Ryan Reynolds has for young British Columbians who have been in hot water for not following physical distancing and other social contact protocols due to the ongoing pandemic – in turn leading to large spikes in daily case counts.

Since late-July, B.C. has been grappling with 50 to as many as 84 new confirmed COVID-19 cases each day after months of low transmission rates. Health officials have said the surge is due to people under the age of 39 being too relaxed on the rules – a concern backed by B.C. Centre for Disease Control statistics.

During a news conference this week, Premier John Horgan called on Hollywood star Reynolds, known for his role as Deadpool, and another B.C.-born funnyman, Seth Rogen, to use their influence to help put a stop to large parties being hosted and attended by those in their 20s and 30s.

“This is a callout to Deadpool right now,” Horgan said. “Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us, my number’s on the internet.

“Seth Rogen, another outstanding British Columbian. We need to communicate with people who aren’t hearing us. The two of you alone could help us in that regard.”

On Friday (Aug. 14), Reynolds responded to the call with a hilarious – but important – message posted on Twitter for those not following the rules.

“Young people in British Columbia are partying, which is of course dangerous, and they probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from the coronavirus – they are dying from it, too,” he says in the video.

“It’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C. is home to some of the most coolest older people on Earth – I mean. David Suzuki lives there.”

Reynolds goes on to say that the pandemic has forced his own mom inside when she’d rather be lounging at the beach in Kitsilano.

Although the actor and owner of Aviation Gin argues he’s not the most medically knowledgeable person to give medical advice, his message joins that of the province’s top medical experts – specifically provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

As of Thursday, B.C. had 578 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

If transmission rates don’t subside, most recent modelling shows the province is on track to see 70 to 75 new test-positive cases each day into September, or more.

