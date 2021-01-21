Don Silversides appointed to BC Liberal election organizing committee

Prince Rupert lawyer, Donald A. Silversides has been appointed to the BC Liberals Election Organizing Committee, announced the party on Jan 21. (Contributed photo)

Prince Rupert lawyer, Don Silversides, has been named as one of seven BC Liberal committee members for the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) announced the BC Liberal Party’s executive on Jan. 21.

The establishment of the LEOC is to administer the upcoming leadership race.

Silversides’ involvement with the BC Liberals includes a position as the party’s current acting president and as a member of the rules committee in the 2017-2018 BC leadership election. His area of professional expertise is in commercial and corporate law.

“This is an historic time for our party as we embark on the process of selecting a new leader who will unite our coalition and put British Columbians first,” Colin Hansen LEOC co-chair said.

The committee has been tasked with determining the timeline for the election, establishing the rules that will guide the race, and implementing the process by which members will elect the leader.

“The election of a new leader is an integral part of the renewal and rebuilding process that the BC Liberal Party and its members are currently engaged in,” Lindsay Cote, interim executive director of the BC Liberal Party, said. “I want to thank the members of LEOC for dedicating their time and expertise to this extremely important process that will have a significant impact on the future of both the Party and the province.”

All members of the party’s Executive and LEOC have pledged to remain neutral throughout the leadership process to ensure fairness and accountability.

Other members appointed to the LEOC are: Roxanne Helmeof Victoria, Co-chair; Colin Hansen of Victoria, co-chair; Derek Lew of Vancouver; Sarah Siduh of Port Moody; Cameron Stolz of Prince Rupert; and Jackie Tegart of Ashcroft.

