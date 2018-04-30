The team at Dolly’s Fish Market on their first day of work after the seafood business reopened on April 30. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Dolly’s Fish Market reopens after fire

After six months, the seafood business is open seven days a week on Cow Bay Road

Six months after Dolly’s Fish Market closed due to fire damage, the first people served were the same firefighters and contractors who helped the business reopen.

On April 30, owner Charmayne Carlson said she isn’t sure how many people were served on reopening day, but from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “they ate on Dolly’s.”

“I couldn’t wait for this day, because that means my life might start getting a little normal,” she said. Of course, she’s also excited to offer seafood to the community once again.

The long-time Rupert business closed on Nov. 8 when a fire engulfed the building on Cow Bay Road. Since then, renovations have been underway to fix the damage — and add some upgrades.

READ MORE: Fire damages Dolly’s Fish Market

Now, more customers can enjoy Dolly’s as there is more room for seating. The restaurant can now sit 50 people, 10 more than before. Entrepreneurs, such as Haida Jaada’s Suds n Stuff and From the Treehouse Photography have their work showcased throughout the new space.

“I’ve always wanted to do that. I’ve always promoted local entrepreneurs and everybody needs space. I believe in sharing,” Carlson said.

Dolly’s Fish Market is now open seven days a week, and is adding more chowders and fresh ideas to their menu.

“A lot of the old is still here, but a lot of new is coming,” Carlson said.

READ and WATCH MORE: Women who have proven that ‘Yes they can’


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial
Next story
Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Just Posted

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Dolly’s Fish Market reopens after fire

After six months, the seafood business is open seven days a week on Cow Bay Road

Metlakatla awarded $375,000 for shellfish aquaculture

Northern Development funds were announced in late April for five projects

Young historians connect personal history to Canadian heritage

Elementary and middle school students showcase their history in the Northwest Regional Heritage Fair

MVP of the Week: Crashing the ice and the field

Jessica Newman wants to teach her athletes how to overcome challenges

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

A third of B.C. school districts don’t have class composition rules

Most Read