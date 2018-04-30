Dolly’s Fish Market reopens after fire

After six months, the seafood business is open seven days a week on Cow Bay Road

The team at Dolly’s Fish Market on their first day of work after the seafood business reopened on April 30. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Six months after Dolly’s Fish Market closed due to fire damage, the first people served were the same firefighters and contractors who helped the business reopen.

On April 30, owner Charmayne Carlson said she isn’t sure how many people were served on reopening day, but from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “they ate on Dolly’s.”

“I couldn’t wait for this day, because that means my life might start getting a little normal,” she said. Of course, she’s also excited to offer seafood to the community once again.

The long-time Rupert business closed on Nov. 8 when a fire engulfed the building on Cow Bay Road. Since then, renovations have been underway to fix the damage — and add some upgrades.

Now, more customers can enjoy Dolly’s as there is more room for seating. The restaurant can now sit 50 people, 10 more than before. Entrepreneurs, such as Haida Jaada’s Suds n Stuff and From the Treehouse Photography have their work showcased throughout the new space.

“I’ve always wanted to do that. I’ve always promoted local entrepreneurs and everybody needs space. I believe in sharing,” Carlson said.

Dolly’s Fish Market is now open seven days a week, and is adding more chowders and fresh ideas to their menu.

“A lot of the old is still here, but a lot of new is coming,” Carlson said.

