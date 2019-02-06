Dog killed in wolf attack in Port Edward

B.C. Conservation Officer is searching for at least three wolves and urges caution

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is urging caution in Port Edward after a resident’s dog was killed in a wolf attack on Feb. 6. (Black Press Media Photo)

A Port Edward resident’s dog has been killed in a wolf attack, prompting B.C. Conservation officers to urge diligence and care with pets in the outdoors.

“We don’t want people to be afraid, but we do want caution to be exercised,” said conservation officer Scott Senkiw, who was called to Port Edward following the incident.

The resident came into the Port Edward district office at approximately 9 a.m. this morning, and reported that his dog was attacked and killed by the wolf.

The district then called the B.C. Conservation Office, and there are now three officers in Port Edward searching for three wolves.

Senkiw said once found, the wolves will be put down as they have become less fearful of coming out in the open and interacting with humans.

“Once it gets to this point, it becomes more dangerous with small children and pets,” he said.

Senkiw said given the nature of the morning’s attacks, he has also been advising residents to keep their pets close when out on walks and use a buddy system to help increase safety.

“We’ll be here throughout the day patrolling and talking to residents,” Senkiw said.

Polly Pereira, the district’s director of corporate administrative services, said other residents have reported seeing wolves earlier in the month, but she was unaware of any reported fatal attacks until this morning’s incident.

Both Pereira and Senkiw encouraged the public to contact the B.C. Conservation Office if there are any more incidents.

The conservation officer can be reached at 1-877-952-7277

