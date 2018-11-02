DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November, 2017. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File)

The Revelstoke RCMP and BC Coroners Service are reporting DNA tests confirmed the identities of the remains found at a Nov. 25, 2017 plane crash site, near Revelstoke.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says through DNA testing officials confirmed the identity of the remains as those of the two known occupants who were reported missing on Nov. 25, 2017 – Dominique Neron and Ashley Bourgeault.

The couple’s plane went missing while flying from Penticton to Edmonton and months of searches left their families looking for answers.

The wreckage was finally spotted by a BC Ambulance Service Helicopter Crew on Sept. 10, 2018, east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park.

The initial incident was reported when the Kamloops Flight Centre requested assistance from the Penticton RCMP in providing information relating to a plane that departed Penticton en-route to Edmonton.

READ MORE: Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

READ MORE: Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

READ MORE: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

“Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed the plane was a Mooney M20D with the markings of C-FESN, pilot of the plane, 28-year-old Dominique Neron from Parkland Country Alta. and passenger, Ashley Bourgeault from Edmonton Alta.,” said the news release. “Information led police to believe that the plane had crashed in the Revelstoke area.”

At the time it went missing, a nine day search commenced and the plane and occupants were not located however the families of the missing persons remained active in the area, using drones, seeking tips from the public and searching various areas.

READ MORE: Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

The Revelstoke RCMP, RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Revelstoke Search and Rescue, Transportation Canada, JRCC and BCAS were all participatory in the investigation and accessing the remote site of the plane crash.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.