Phylis Fleury, mother of missing youth Colton Fleury (holding Colton’s dog Gizmo) makes a plea for the public to help look for Colton. (Prince George Citizen photo by Brent Braaten)

Distraught mother pleads for help finding missing son

Colten Fleury is believed to have been spotted hitchhiking near Witset on his way to Prince Rupert.

Distressed and tearful, a mother pleaded for the safe return of her teenage son on Friday.

“It’s just the worst thing any mother can go through,” a sobbing Phyllis Fleury said as she spoke to local media gathered at the Prince George RCMP detachment.

Colten Therrin Fleury, 16, has not been seen since Thursday, May 3. He had just moved out of a group home to live with his mother at the Downtown Motel on Dominion Street where she has been working as a chamber maid for about a year.

But one day later, he went missing. His mother said the Ministry of Children and Family Development had agreed to give her food vouchers but had withheld providing a family allowance to help support her son.

When she broke the news to Colten, it did not go well. Apparently fearful of returning to the group home, he spent the night on the computer, gathered a bag of clothing, gave her a hug and walked away the next morning.

“Something just clicked inside of him and I believe he gave up all the fight he had,” his mother said.

She said there had been sightings of her son in the days that followed. He was reportedly seen hopping into a cab in the city and partying at Rainbow Park. There was also a good chance he was seen on Highway 16 at Witset (Moricetown) — his mother’s home community — hitchhiking towards Prince Rupert and could be with a girl named Maggie.

The youngest of her five children, Colten goes by the nickname Didi-Q and went to school at the Youth Around Prince office downtown. It’s been the longest he’s been away without contacting a family member.

“Somebody knew where he was at least every two days, with the group home or myself or (his sister) Jeanette,” his mother said. He would often show up at his sister’s to visit his small terrier dog, Gizmo.

His mother was holding Gizmo in her arms as she made her plea, sometimes breaking into tears as she looked at the pooch. “It’s really hard for me to look at this dog and not miss him so much,” she said.

She said her son has anger issues that can get the best of him.

“He’s just really frustrated I can’t find a place to live with him (and his dog),” she said.

She said she wants to get back in contact with her son. At the least, she wants some assurance that he’s safe and sound and is asking anyone who sees Colten to take a picture of him and send it to the RCMP.

“Nobody knows how this feels. Colten, I don’t know what else to do. I’ve been on Facebook, I’ve cried and I’ve been on my knees and I’ve been to church,” Phyllis Fleury said. “My friends have been on Facebook and they’re saying ‘DiDi-Q, just go home.”

Colten Fleury is described as First Nations, 173 cm (5’8”) tall and weighing 54 kg (120 lbs) with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a red hoodie, black jeans and black and red runners and had a black hoodie with him.

Anyone who knows where Fleury may be is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

–Story by Mark Nielsen courtesy of the Prince George Citizen.

 

Colten Fleury (RCMP handout)

