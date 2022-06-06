Distillery plans still brewing for Prince Rupert downtown core

Prince Rupert city council passed the third reading of a zoning bylaw amendment to permit a site-specific distillery and tasting room on May 30.

A new downtown distillery is a step closer to brewing up an opening after Prince Rupert City Council passed the third reading of a requested bylaw amendment to allow the property to be rezoned.

The site-specific rezoning request by Port City Sprits first went before the city council on May 9 at a regular meeting. The new micro-brewery is requesting a zoning amendment to include a distillery allocation at 801 Fraser St. for a small-scale operation with an accessory lounge and tasting room.

A public hearing was held on May 30, before the regular council meeting, to give local businesses and community members an opportunity to voice their views.

“Although there were attendees in the gallery, there was no one who came forward to speak during the hearing. Several letters were sent in support of the application, and none against,” Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert, said.

“We never heard one negative thing about it,” Barry Cunningham, city councillor, said at the regular meeting. “… I think from the tourism point of view, it’s going to be a good thing. And it’s four entrepreneurs that come up with an idea, and I think we should support the business.”

“I would only note that for those who missed [the public hearing], there was a great deal of expression of support from a number of different places – so that’s what I think I’m hearing from the public on this one,” Counc. Wade Neish said.

Mayor Lee Brain pointed out that one of the letters supporting the enterprise was from a resident living directly behind the property.

“So, I figured if you live right next to it and you support it, then that’s an indication that it’s a good thing to have happen … I definitely support this application,” Brain said.

“The bylaw went through the third reading at the meeting and Council will consider final reading at the next meeting,” Stewart said. “It will be up to the applicants to move forward with their project from there if the rezoning is successful.”

Port City Spirits is a joint venture between four shareholders. The company has recently purchased the property where the U-Brew was previously.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist