A Hollywood-like sign can be seen over the town of Dildo, Newfoundland in Canada in this undated handout photo provided August 19, 2019. After a Hollywood-like sign went up over Dildo, N.L., thanks to a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, town officials are asking people to stop climbing through private property to take photos with it, warning the sign may have to come down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Marilyn Crotty

Dildo, N.L., warns against trespassing in excitement over Hollywood-like sign

The community of 1,200 has been bustling with visitors after late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s shoutout

Days after a Hollywood-style sign went up over Dildo, N.L., officials have had to post warnings to deter people from clambering through private yards and scaling a steep hill to take photos with it.

The community of about 1,200 has been bustling with visitors after late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel televised his tongue-in-cheek campaign for mayor of the “magical place” that shares its name with a sex toy.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel vows to visit after being named honourary mayor of Dildo, N.L.

The sign, a gift from Kimmel, was unveiled on a hill above the picturesque community during a segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live last Thursday.

Andrew Pretty, committee member for the local service district, says “no trespassing” signs were hastily assembled and put on properties after about 20 people tried to climb up the hill for photos.

Pretty says the sign spelling out Dildo’s name in large capital letters is located behind private residences, and having tourists trek through the properties is an invasion of homeowners’ privacy.

The warnings went up on the weekend, but Pretty says some people are disregarding them to make the dangerous climb of about 45 metres.

Pretty says the town is encouraging people enjoy the Dildo sign from the road, but if the trespassing doesn’t stop, the new landmark will have to come down.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rosemount diced chicken recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
Next story
Chinese pop stars publicly back Beijing on Hong Kong

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii eagles recovering in Ladner care facility

Treatment for the eagles is both costly and time intensive

VIDEO: Rugby summer scrimmages get a professional touch

Former national team members hit the field with local players during weekly games

VIDEO: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 community bingo nights

KAPS is looking to raise money for a new vehicle to support their growing food program

Heart of Our City: Kaps off to Colleen Hermanson

Colleen Hermanson began working in social services as early as 1968

Snickers and Superheroes at Udderfest

Fantasy and frivolity the Friday festival offerings

Captain, all-star, MVP, and all about the team

Brittanne O’Connor’s drive to create Prince Rupert’s own women’s team has led to success and inspiration

WEB POLL: Who are you thinking of voting for in the upcoming federal elections?

Voting is a duty… even with our web polls!

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Most Read