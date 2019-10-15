Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

Canadians can show their support for veterans online this year with a digital poppy.

The poppies, which launch Oct. 25, are a continuation of a Royal Canadian Legion campaign that started last year.

The 2019 digital poppy was unveiled at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Tuesday. Those who donate online will receive a digital poppy hat includes the name of the veteran being honoured and can be shared on social media.

Regular poppies will also be available starting Oct. 25.

ALSO READ: Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters
Next story
Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

Just Posted

Police still looking for more info on missing mushroom picker in Nass Valley

65-year-old Greg Agnew was reported missing on Sept. 30

WEB POLL: What do you hope to see in the old Dairy Queen building?

With repairs underway, what would you like to see in Prince Rupert’s renovated space?

Giving Thanks

Conrad students celebrate the holiday with a special meal

Last house standing from Third Ave. fire demolished

Leftover debris has also been cleared from the site

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands in Prince Rupert

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

WATCH: From Prince Rupert and Port Edward politicians to business owners, why #newspapersmatter to them

Local athletes, teachers and politicians help The Northern View wrap-up #NationalNewspaperWeek

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

Police still looking for more info on missing mushroom picker in Nass Valley

65-year-old Greg Agnew was reported missing on Sept. 30

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

Most Read