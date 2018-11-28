Four out of five phones received the alert in the Northern View office in Prince Rupert. (Northern View photo)

Did you get the emergency alert on your phone?

B.C. government tested the alert system for the second time at 1:55 p.m.

The B.C. government tested its province-wide emergency alert system for the second time.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 1:55 p.m., the Northern View had four phones lined up, including one recording the test. Four out of the five phones received the alert.

When the first test rolled out May 9, two out of four phones received the alert from the Alert Ready system.

This second test was in response to people complaining that they did not receive the alert back in May.

To receive the alert, mobile devices needed to be updated with the latest software and connected to LTE, or keeping cell data on.

Quebec received its test at 2:55 p.m. and every other province was involved in the test at 1:55 p.m.

The Alert Ready system will send out warnings for tsunamis, floods, tornadoes, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

Did you receive the alert? Let us know.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com
