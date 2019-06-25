DFO announces openings for fresh water chinook

Opportunities are few between widespread closures throughout Skeena watershed

Department of Fisheries and Oceans have announced widespread closures to salmon fishing throughout the Skeena watershed this summer, but also a few openings for prized chinook.

A quota of two chinook daily is immediately permitted on the Skeena mainstem and sections of the Bulkley, Kitsumkalum and Morice Rivers. Otherwise, chinook fishing is now closed upstream of the Sustut River and on all tributaries the length of the Skeena.

All rivers and lakes flowing into tidal Areas 3 to 6 are also closed to chinook, while the entire Skeena watershed will be shut down to the fish Aug. 15 to protect spawning stocks.

READ MORE: No charges laid in VIP fishing trip

DFO is also reducing coho quota to two per day in the Skeena Watershed. This applies to all rivers and lakes flowing into tidal Areas 3 to 6.

Recreational fishing for Chum salmon will remain closed in the entire Skeena watershed, including tributaries and lakes.

These closures are in tandem with a shut down to fishing of all salmon species now in effect for tributaries and sections of the Skeena mainstem. Click here for full details on these closures.

More to come.

