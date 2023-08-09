Dempsey Bob comes to the North Pacific Cannery for a meet and greet

The famous carver will be at the museum from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. this Thursday Aug 10

Famous carver Dempsey Bob will be the main attraction at the North Pacific Cannery tomorrow.

From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Aug 10, the local artist will be at the Port Edward Museum for a meet and greet event.

Bob, a world-famous artist, is the winner of the 2021 Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts. His sculpting of wolves is his best-known work.

A local to the Northwest, Bob is a Tahltan and Tlingit artist who grew up on the cannery road in Port Edward.

He has donated to the North Pacific Cannery Museum in the past and has done an artistic residency at the heritage site.