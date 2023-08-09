Dempsey Bob at the opening of his exhibition at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler in 2022. Bob will be at the North Pacific Cannery on Aug 10 from 4 pm until 7 pm. (Supplied photo)

Dempsey Bob at the opening of his exhibition at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler in 2022. Bob will be at the North Pacific Cannery on Aug 10 from 4 pm until 7 pm. (Supplied photo)

Dempsey Bob comes to the North Pacific Cannery for a meet and greet

The famous carver will be at the museum from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. this Thursday Aug 10

Famous carver Dempsey Bob will be the main attraction at the North Pacific Cannery tomorrow.

From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Aug 10, the local artist will be at the Port Edward Museum for a meet and greet event.

Bob, a world-famous artist, is the winner of the 2021 Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts. His sculpting of wolves is his best-known work.

A local to the Northwest, Bob is a Tahltan and Tlingit artist who grew up on the cannery road in Port Edward.

He has donated to the North Pacific Cannery Museum in the past and has done an artistic residency at the heritage site.

READ MORE: Dempsey Bob donates artistic residency to North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP looking for Prince Rupert man wanted for a number of offences
Next story
25 years later: Winnipeg man looks to Kelowna for answers after dad’s death

Just Posted

Dempsey Bob at the opening of his exhibition at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler in 2022. Bob will be at the North Pacific Cannery on Aug 10 from 4 pm until 7 pm. (Supplied photo)
Dempsey Bob comes to the North Pacific Cannery for a meet and greet

Joseph Allen Hall-Grandison is wanted by the RCMP for failing to register as a sex offender and other offences.
RCMP looking for Prince Rupert man wanted for a number of offences

Medal winners at a July 29 tournament in Terrace gather for a photo. Third back row, left to right, Tana Nenninger, Cam Mackay, Jim Kellar, Susan Kaulbeck, Rob Bell, Phat Tran, Tam Tran, and Harpreet Singh from Domino’s. Middle row left to right, Wendy Guenter, Allie Forget, Stacey Mann, Carol Lomas, Tyson Doyle, and Anne Gillanders. Bottom row left to right, Karin Lotz, Val Zilinski, Coleen Taylor, Lennette Desjarlais, and Katherine Pratt. (Photo courtesy Dave Nicholson)
Terrace Pickleball Club hosts inaugural tournament, attracting regional players

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal