Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos defended Service Canada’s decision to ask its employees to adopt gender-neutral language when interacting with the public, as members of the opposition mocked the policy mercilessly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

More and more Canadians are applying for federal help as they take time away from work to battle serious illness — and almost four out of every 10 applicants are maxing out their benefits.

Since 2015, demand for sickness benefits under the federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high, with more than half of successful applicants taking 10 or more weeks’ worth of payments.

The figures, contained in a recent report to Parliament, show more than 142,000 people used their maximum allotment of 15 weeks in 2017, an increase of about eight per cent from the previous year.

WATCH: NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

READ MORE: Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave

NDP jobs critic Niki Ashton says the fact that so many people are using up their benefit is evidence that the 47-year-old program needs an update.

A spokesman for Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the government has already made improvements to sickness benefits to give people more options for returning to work.

In the 2018 budget, the Liberal government agreed to allow new parents and those recovering from illnesses to work while receiving benefits without jeopardizing their EI payments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund
Next story
BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Just Posted

Port warns residents of upcoming controlled burn

Two weeks mid-July, the Port of Prince Rupert will burn materials cleared for its connector corridor

Industry groups pan B.C.’s ‘professional reliance’ review

NDP, Greens want more control over engineering, environmental experts

Despite extended hours, North Coast recycling bins overflow

Many dumped recycling at the depot when it was closed over Canada Day long weekend

Two taken to hospital after ammonia leak at recreation centre

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre reopens after Prince Rupert fire crews ensure the site is safe

In Our Opinion: Rupert’s seawall

If Vancouver’s seawall began construction 100 years ago, how far will Prince Rupert’s path go?

This Week Podcast — Episode 92

Northern Savings Credit Union offers advice on how to apply for a $1,200 education grant

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

Most Read