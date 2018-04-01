The Space Debris Room of the European Space Agency ESA in Darmstadt, Germany. (AP Photo/Christoph Noelting)

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station hurtled toward Earth on Sunday and was expected to re-enter the atmosphere within hours.

Most of the craft should burn up on re-entry, so scientists said it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency forecast that the station, whose name translates as “Heavenly Palace,” will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT. The Chinese space agency said it should happen during the course of Monday Beijing time.

READ MORE: China’s defunct space lab speeds toward Earth for re-entry

The Aerospace Corp. predicted Tiangong 1’s re-entry would take place within 2 1/2 hours of either side of 0010 GMT Monday (8:10 p.m. Sunday EDT.)

Based on the space station’s orbit, it will come back to Earth somewhere 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the United States, China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America. Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

Only about 10 per cent of the bus-sized, 8.5-ton spacecraft will likely survive being burned up on re-entry, mainly its heavier components such as its engines. The chances of any one person being hit by debris are considered less than one in a trillion.

Launched in 2011, Tiangong 1 was China’s first space station, serving as an experimental platform for bigger projects, such as the Tiangong 2 launched in September 2016 and a future permanent Chinese space station.

The station played host to two crewed missions and served as a test platform for perfecting docking procedures and other operations. Its last crew departed in 2013 and contact with it was cut in 2016.

Since then it has been orbiting gradually closer and closer to Earth on its own while being monitored.

Western space experts say they believe China has lost control of the station. China’s chief space laboratory designer Zhu Zongpeng has denied Tiangong was out of control, but hasn’t provided specifics on what, if anything, China is doing to guide the craft’s re-entry.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up
Next story
Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

Just Posted

More than 45 elementary students experience skiing at Shames

Lax Kxeen and Port Edward elementary students hit the slopes on March 26

Heart of Our City: Derry Bott’s journey from pew to pulpit

The minister serves Prince Rupert in more ways than one

New halibut restrictions will start April 1

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the restrictions on the recreational fishery for 2018

First game of Major Midget playoffs ends in a loss for Cariboo Cougars

Rupertite Brett Fudger should be proud of his game, coach Tyler Brough said

Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island

Port of Prince Rupert says the project for liquid bulk cargoes is in the concept development stage

Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Most Read