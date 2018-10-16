Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

The lawyer for a woman charged in the death of her 14-month-old son says the Crown presented what seems to be a damning case, but its evidence is one-sided.

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John.

The Crown presented evidence from an array of medical professionals that suggested John could not fight off a staph infection because he was malnourished and that he was close to death by the time he arrived in hospital.

The mother’s lawyer, John Phillips, says in his closing arguments that John died because of treatment he received at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Alberta’s former chief medical examiner, now a consultant, testified that she believed John died because doctors raised the boy’s sodium levels and infused him with fluid too quickly.

Phillips urged jurors to look at the full picture.

“It is a good example of why we have trials in our legal system. In our society we try not to just act like an angry mob, grabbing our pitchforks and torches,” he said Tuesday.

“We hold a trial of the facts and look at the whole picture and try to determine what the situation actually was.”

Phillips also described photos of the family’s home showing healthy snacks, vitamins, baby gates and wellness books.

“This looks like a house where the parents are really conscious of the health and wellness of their children.”

The Canadian Press

