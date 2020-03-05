Decision rendered by National Newsmedia Council in complaint against The Northern View

Corrective action and best practices cited as reason for decision

2020-18 Beatty v Northern View

March 4, 2020

The NNC has reviewed and found that corrective action was taken to address a complaint about a headline in a March 1, 2020 news article in the Northern View.

Marvin Beatty was concerned that the article, “Massive fire destroys CN roundhouse in Prince Rupert,” included a sub-headline, “No word whether its associated with blockade protests,” without any factual basis.

The complainant argued that, in this context, it was inappropriate to refer to the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs dispute and associated blockades without any supporting evidence, and that it amounted to speculation without basis. The complainant also said he was concerned that the article contained only one source, which was unnamed. He noted that the news story appeared in other Black Press publications.

The news media organization updated the sub-headline of the online article shortly after its initial publication to read, “Cause unknown.”

The news media organization subsequently updated the headline to read, “UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for suspected arson in CN Rail roundhouse blaze,” and the sub-headline to read, “No link to Wet’suwet’en support protests: RCMP.”

The article also contained more information about the incident, including comments from the RCMP that indicated the incident was “definitely not related to the Wet’suwet’en,” and that, while they had received an influx of queries about whether the events were related, such speculation was unfounded.

The NNC recognizes the challenges faced by newsrooms when reporting important information to the community in a timely manner, and that the details of this story were still emerging at the time of the complaint.

That said, ethical journalism takes care to avoid exposing groups to discrimination, particularly when such groups may be targets in a highly polarized political and social context.

In reviewing the updated version of the article, the NNC finds that the updated sub-headline is supported by the new information provided in the story. As well, the updated story addressed the speculation raised by the initial sub-headline and was definitive in stating facts and addressing the insinuation.

The NNC also notes that the news media organization followed best practice by noting in the headline that the story had been updated, and that it took steps to close comments on a story where facts are still emerging and potential for inflammatory conjecture is high.

For the above reasons, the NNC considers this matter resolved due to corrective action.

Addressing the over-heated elephant in the room

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tenants under eviction notice to meet today
Next story
Yukon adopts permanent daylight time as consultation wins overwhelming support

Just Posted

Maintenance issues need to be addressed: Tenants under eviction notices say

Basic requirements, such as toilet facilities, not being addressed allege tenants

Tenants under eviction notice to meet today

Pinecrest and Oceanfront “evictees” to review options

Evictions necessary for Prince Rupert housing situation: Pinecrest Restoration Initiative

Numbered company issuing renovictions offering compensation, restoring garbage services

Decision rendered by National Newsmedia Council in complaint against The Northern View

Corrective action and best practices cited as reason for decision

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Most Read