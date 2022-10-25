“Debate Jam” has Bachrach teaching House of Commons rules to Prince Rupert students

Taylor Bachrach, Skeena Bulkley Valley MP coached the Charles Hays Rainmakers Debate team in the rules of debate used in the house of commons, during a “debate jam” on Oct. 22 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: Tom Kertes)

A crash course debate festival, attended by Taylor Bachrach MP of Skeena Bulkley, had the Charles Hays Secondary Rainmakers Debate team hosting a “Debate Jam” on Oct. 22 at the Lester Centre.

The afternoon event was a way for the team to develop new skills and recruit new students to the group, with Bachrach coaching on the rules of debate used in the House of Commons. He also talked about public speaking in his role as a parliamentarian.

During the afternoon lesson and fun students engaged in icebreakers and improv debate games, performed some original songs about joining the debate team and learned the rules of debate for the upcoming Thunder and Lightening debate on Nov. 5.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist