‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

An angry truck owner fed up with an incompetent thief has laid out the would-be criminal’s shortcomings in a short letter.

“You suck at stealing this truck,” the owner bluntly wrote in the letter, which was taped to the door of a work truck. A photo of the letter was sent to The News by a reader.

The owner wrote that he had spent more than $1,000 to fix his truck after three unsuccessful theft attempts.

Dear thief,

No fob = no engine start. You suck at stealing this truck. After 3 attempts in 10 months, probably time to learn a new skill as you can’t even properly steal a truck. You’ve cost me 1,200 in lost use and deductibles and fees for others as ICBC fixes each time.

Quit trying to steal my truck, you suck at it!!

RELATED: Abbotsford Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to deter property crime

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii
Next story
Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Just Posted

Expectant father in Prince Rupert wins top prize in lottery game

Keith Paterson turned $2 into $21,000

Prince Rupert Rotary hosts District Governor

Bala Naidoo spoke about the club’s accomplishments, and plans for the future

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Heiltsuk Nation among recipients of federal heritage funding

Sacred Journey Travelling Exhibit out of Bella Bella highlights importance of ocean-going canoe

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Williams Lake court matter adjourned pending identification of body found in river

Accused Jayson Gilbert is currently charged with two counts attempted murder, kidnapping

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Most Read